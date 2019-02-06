IDF servicewoman dies after being run over in Jordan Valley accident

An Israel Defense Forces soldier died Wednesday after suffering critical injuries when she was hit by a car in the Jordan Valley region, the army said.

Her family was informed of her death.

Medics who were alerted to the accident treated the soldier, 20, and tried to resuscitate her, but were forced to declare her dead at the scene on Route 90, the military said in a statement.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Palestinian driver of the car that hit the soldier was detained for questioning, Hebrew media reported.

An investigation was opened into the incident.

Earlier Wednesday, 10 people were injured when the minibus they were traveling to work in hit a parked truck on Route 38, near Beit Shemesh in the central region of the country.

Four of the occupants of the minibus suffered serious injuries, one was moderately injured, and five were lightly injured.

Ambulances and a military helicopter took the injured people to Jerusalem hospitals.

Police opened an investigation.