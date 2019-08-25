IDF strikes in Syria to thwart attack by Iranian ‘killer drones’ on Israel

Israeli fighter jets carried out airstrikes in Syria to thwart a planned attack on Israel by Iran-backed fighters using armed drones, the Israel Defense Forces said Saturday night.

The Israeli military said its strike targeted operatives from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force as well as Shiite militias who had been planning on sending attack drones into Israel.

“The IDF, by Israeli aircraft, was able to thwart an Iranian attempt led by the Quds force from Syria to conduct an attack on Israeli targets in northern Israel using killer drones,” military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Conricus said Israel had monitored the plot for several months and on Thursday prevented Iran from making an “advanced attempt” to execute the same plan. Then, Iran tried again late Saturday to carry out the same attack, he said.

According to Conricus, the Israeli attack targeted “a number of terror targets and military facilities belonging to the Quds force as well as Shiite militias.”

“This was a significant plan with significant capabilities that had been planned for a few months,” Conricus said. “It was not something done on a low level, but rather top down from the Quds Force.”

“The threat was significant and these killer drones were capable of striking targets with significant capacity,” he said.

The rare Israeli announcement of a strike inside Syria came minutes after Syrian state television reported air defenses were activated against hostile targets.

The state news agency claimed that “most of the hostile Israeli missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets.”

The IDF said the strikes targeted sites in the town of Aqrabah, southeast of Damascus, near the city’s airport.

It was not immediately clear if there were casualties in the strike.

There was no immediate comment from Iran on the attack.

Conricus said Israel’s chief of staff was meeting with senior officers and forces were on high alert near the Syrian frontier. Hebrew-language media reported that an Iron Dome anti-missile battery had been deployed to northern Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the Israeli strike a “major operational effort.”

“Iran has no immunity anywhere. Our forces are operating in every arena against Iranian aggressiveness,” he said in a statement.

“If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first,” he added, referencing a Talmudic passage justifying pre-emptive action. “I have directed that our forces be prepared for any scenario.”

A twitter account maintained by the Israeli government tweeting in Persian shared a video purporting to show the strike, alongside a translation of Netanyahu’s statement.

نخست وزیر نتانیاهو: "در یک اقدام عملیاتی وسیع، حمله تروریستی نیروی قدس سپاه پاسداران علیه اسرائیل را خنثی کردیم. رژیم جمهوری اسلامی در هیچ کجا مصون نخواهد بود".

انفجار مواضع تروریستی سپاه قدس در سوریه????

pic.twitter.com/QJTqoFuyYI — اسرائیل به فارسی (@IsraelPersian) August 24, 2019

The Israeli military has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria in recent years, on targets linked to Iran, which is backing President Bashar Assad’s regime in the Syrian civil war.

But Israel has seldom confirmed any one specific strike.

Netanyahu has recently upped his rhetoric against Iran amid reports that Israel has carried out strikes on targets linked to Tehran outside of Baghdad.