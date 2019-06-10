In Iranian cartoon, Trump is a moron controlled by Israel

A cartoon recently aired on Iranian television depicts US President Donald Trump as a war-mongering imbecile interested only in self-aggrandizement and constantly getting himself into trouble.

Titled “Trumpet,” the short animated segment shows Trump cheerfully hacking off a Chinese leader’s hand, being chased by women who hurl shoes at him — presumably a reference to his womanizing and alleged past harassment of females — tweeting on the toilet, celebrating a statue of himself as a peace dove alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and repeatedly attempting to insert himself into the $100 dollar bill.

One scene has him speaking at a podium while being held in giant open palms emblazoned with a Star of David — apparently insinuating that he answers to Israeli, or Jewish, masters.

Another has him killed by atomic bombs.

The cartoon aired on Kawthar TV.

Tensions between the US and Iran have risen recently, with Washington sending an aircraft carrier group to the Gulf to counter what it calls Iranian threats to attack US forces or interests in the region.

Washington began reimposing unilateral sanctions on Iran after Trump abandoned a landmark 2015 nuclear deal in May last year. It reimposed a first set of financial measures in August followed by a second in November. On April 8, it designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a “foreign terrorist organization,” paving the way for sanctions against their sources of funding.

Trump said earlier this month that he would be willing to reopen talks as long as Iran agreed to give up nuclear weapons. But Tehran ruled out talks until the United States is ready to “return to normal.”