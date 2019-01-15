In parting remarks, outgoing army chief warns against politicizing IDF

Outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot called for the army to remain a bastion of civility despite a rancorous political climate as he bade farewell after four years at the helm of the military.

The comments came at a Defense Ministry headquarters ceremony ahead of former deputy Aviv Kochavi taking the reins of the Israel Defense Forces.

“I am leaving behind a competent military, ready and strong, which will only strengthen its power, wisdom and determination,” said Eisenkot, who is retiring after 40 years of service.

“As an army of the people, the IDF above all must preserve its place in the center of civil public discourse,” he said.

Eisenkot has pleaded in the past for the army not to be dragged into politics and vice versa, particularly amid the prosecution of a soldier who killed a wounded and disarmed Palestinian attacker in the West Bank. That case led to criticism of the army from some politicians on the right and death threats against Eisenkot.

His comments on Tuesday came as an election campaign ramped up, with the army often serving as a political battleground.

Eisenkot praised Kochavi’s leadership, saying his “determination and vast experience would strengthen the IDF’s readiness, preserve its values and continue to cultivate a sense of pride among the people.”

The 54-year-old Kochavi was promoted from major-general at the ceremony, becoming Israel’s 22nd military chief. His official swearing-in will take place at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv later on Tuesday.

In his remarks, Kochavi thanked Eiskenkot for his years of service to the IDF, saying that “time after time the IDF proved its strength in defending the borders of Israel under your leadership.”

“I take on this role with reverence and see it as a privilege,” he said. “The IDF is the people’s army, which honors its soldiers who come from all parts of the nation, and are strengthened by the support of the people.”

Kochavi previously served as commander of military intelligence, chief of northern command and most recently as Eisenkot’s deputy chief of staff. He also commanded the Gaza division during Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The new IDF commander takes over at a time when Israel is openly engaged in military operations to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria, while also facing weekly violent confrontations in the south on the border with the Gaza Strip and the constant threat of tensions with Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group.

Internally, Israel is also in the midst of an election season, with security matters always high on the agenda, and the army has been subjected to criticism from lawmakers and an outside ombudsman that it may not be prepared for war.

At the ceremony, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded the leadership of both Eisenkot and Kochavi, but dedicated much of his remarks to warning Iran that continued entrenchment in Syria will lead to more Israeli strikes.