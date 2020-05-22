In Quds Day speech, Nasrallah says Jews must leave Israel

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday said all Jews must leave Israel, saying the whole region, “from the river to the sea,” was the property of the Palestinians.

“While we never said we wanted to throw anyone into the sea, those who flocked to Palestine must leave,” the head of the Lebanese terror organization said in a speech to mark Quds Day.

Quds Day, which Iran has marked since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, is usually commemorated with regime-orchestrated demonstrations across Iran and the Arab world against Israel and expressing support for the Palestinians. It is held on the last Friday of Ramadan, which this year is May 22.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Palestine from the river to the sea is the property of the Palestinian people and they shall return to it,” he added. “Anything that has been stolen cannot become the legal property of a thief, even if the entire world recognizes its ownership,” he said.

“Our stance on Palestine is religious and ethical, and therefore we cannot compromise on it,” he continued.

Nasrallah’s remarks joined that of Iranian leaders who marked the day with calls for Israel to be wiped out.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel’s establishment was an unequaled “crime against humanity,” repeated his characterization of the Jewish state as “a cancerous tumor” and said it was the creation of “Westerners and Jewish corporation owners.”

Citing the coronavirus pandemic, he likened Zionism to “a virus” that “must be eliminated as soon as possible.”

Speaking during a week when Israel marked 20 years to its withdrawal from Lebanon after years of bloody conflict with Hezbollah, Nasrallah claimed Israel is fearful of war against the organization and that mutual deterrence between the sides is a victory for it.

“Some might say that there is mutual deterrence but mutual deterrence is a victory for Lebanon,” Nasrallah said.

“Israel should not bet that Hezbollah might be preoccupied with domestic situations,” he added, claiming that Israel was gambling on Lebanon’s economic crisis to try and turn sentiment against the organization.

Nasrallah has been living underground since the 2006 month-long war between his group and Israel, fearing Israeli assassination. He has since made very few and only brief public appearances.

While much of his speech was devoted to Israel and the Palestinian issue, the Hezbollah secretary-general said the organization’s real enemy is the United States, even though there is no hot conflict between the sides.

“Our real battle is against the United States of America,” he said, accusing Israel of being a “forward front” for the US.

Citing conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, Nasrallah said “the US launches wars to protect and secure the ‘Israeli regime,” adding that “the US puts all its capabilities, relations and all it has for the sake of reinforcing and strengthening Israel.”

Referring to the border dispute between Israel and Lebanon over maritime economic waters and disputes over points along the land border, Nasrallah warned that the US would be “demarcating the maritime border and resolving the disputed land border points in Israel’s favor.”

He also accused Arab counties of not caring about the Palestinians.

“Some Arab countries are not concerned with the Arab-Israeli conflict in the slightest,” Nasrallah said. “Resistance with all forms is the only way to liberate lands, all other ways are a waste of time,” he added, apparently referring to growing ties between Israel and the Gulf countries.