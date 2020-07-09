Instagram, Bella Hadid spar over dad’s passport marked ‘Palestine’
search
home page
In a state

Instagram, Bella Hadid spar over dad’s passport marked ‘Palestine’

‘Are we not allowed to be Palestinian on Instagram?’ supermodel asks after pic deleted; social media giant says photo was actually OK since passport number was blurred

By TOI staff Today, 3:09 pm 1 Edit
Mohamed Hadid, left, and Bella Hadid pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the screening of the film Ismael's Ghosts at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Mohamed Hadid, left, and Bella Hadid pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the screening of the film Ismael's Ghosts at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Instagram on Tuesday apologized to supermodel Bella Hadid for removing a picture she posted of her father’s old passport, which listed his place of birth as “Palestine.”

“Instagram removed my story that only said ‘My baba And his birthplace of Palestine’ with a photograph of his American passport,” wrote Hadid on a post on her Instagram Story, according to Page Six. “Instagram exactly what part of me being proud of my father’s birth place of Palestine is ‘bullying, harassment, graphic or sexual nudity?’”

“Are we not allowed to be Palestinian on Instagram? This, to me, is bullying.”

Real estate developer Mohamed Hadid was born in Nazareth in November 1948. Under current US passport regulations, it appears that Palestine would not be an option as a place of birth for somebody born there after May 14, 1948.

Gigi Hadid, left, and her sister model Bella Hadid attend Variety’s Power of Women: New York presented by Lifetime at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 5, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

A spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, told Page Six that the picture was removed in error and should have been allowed to remain on the site because the passport number had been blurred.

“To protect the privacy of our community, we don’t allow people to post personal information, such as passport numbers, on Instagram. In this case the passport number was blurred out, so this content shouldn’t have been removed. We’ve restored the content and apologized to Bella for the mistake,” the company said.

read more:
comments