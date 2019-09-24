Investigators search Epstein’s Paris home, his associate’s model agency

Investigators on Tuesday searched the Paris apartment of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, advancing the French leg of a probe into trafficking claims against the disgraced US financier, prosecutors said.

They also searched the premises of Karin Models, an agency founded by Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel, in a child sex abuse investigation that has spilled over from the United States.

Epstein was found hanged in his New York jail cell on August 10 while awaiting trial, touching off outrage that such a high-profile prisoner could have gone unwatched at the Manhattan federal lockup. He was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls.

Claims of abuse have since emerged across the Atlantic, and three women have already given evidence to investigators in France.

They included a former Dutch model who says she was drugged and raped by Brunel, an ex-modeling scout, at a Paris apartment in the early 1990s.

Brunel has been accused in US court documents of rape and of procuring young girls for Epstein — charges he has denied.

Virginia Giuffre, who filed a suit in the US, accused Epstein of using her as a “sex slave” and said she had been forced to sleep with well-known politicians and businessmen, including Brunel.

Giuffre said she was a 15-year-old working at US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club when she was recruited to perform sex acts on Epstein.

Giuffre said in a sworn affidavit that she was flown on Epstein’s private planes to his properties in New Mexico, the US Virgin Islands, Paris and New York, and said meetings were also arranged for sex in London and elsewhere with Britain’s Prince Andrew.