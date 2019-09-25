Iran announces second round of ‘Trumpism’ cartoon contest

Iran announced on Tuesday that it is holding a second round of a “Trumpism” international cartoon contest meant to mock the US president.

The contest’s organizers held a press conference in Tehran where they unveiled a poster advertising the event, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Hundreds of artists were expected to vie for a prize of 6,000 euros.

The first edition of the contest, held in Tehran in 2017, was put together by the same organizers of a Holocaust cartoon contest held the year before, which they said was meant to highlight Western double standards on free speech and not to cast doubt on the Nazi genocide.

The logo for the previous “Trumpism” contest was based on the Nazi swastika, with a diagonal “T” in a white circle against a red background.

One cartoon showed US President Donald Trump painting a Hitler-like mustache on the face of the Statue of Liberty.

Iranian cartoonist Hadi Asadi won a first prize of $1,500 for a drawing of Trump drooling while wearing a jacket made of money.

The exhibition featured some 1,600 Iranian and foreign participants, including four drawings by Americans.