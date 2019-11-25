Iran rejects US order to pay $180m over reporter’s jailing
Regime spokesman says 2016 release of Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian after 544 days in prison on espionage charges ‘was a favor Iran did for him’
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran on Monday rejected a US court order for Tehran to pay $180 million in damages to a Washington Post reporter for jailing him on espionage charges.
Jason Rezaian spent 544 days in an Iranian prison before he was released in January 2016 in exchange for seven Iranians held in the United States.
On Friday, a US district court judge ordered damages be paid to Rezaian and his family in compensation for pain and suffering as well as economic losses.
The Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesman described the journalist’s decision to seek damages as “strange.”
“Mr. Jason Rezaian… was a security convict and the Islamic Republic of Iran commuted his (sentence of maximum punishment) to imprisonment,” said spokesman Abbas Mousavi.
“He was pardoned and despite having an open case… he was released,” Mousavi told a news conference in Tehran.
“For him to go there and lodge a complaint and for American courts to lavishly determine such figures” was a course of action that Iran “rejects,” said Mousavi.
“This was a favor that the Islamic Republic of Iran did for him,” he said, adding that he could have been kept behind bars and punished more severely.
Mousavi said Iran could itself take similar legal action against the United States, without elaborating.
Relations between Tehran and Washington plunged to a new low in May last year when the US withdrew from an international accord that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program. Washington has criticized Iran for its ballistic missile programs
Rezaian and three other Americans were released on January 16, 2016, the day the nuclear agreement entered into force.
For as little as $6 a month, you can help support our independent journalism — and enjoy special benefits and status as a Times of Israel Community member!
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments