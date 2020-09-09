Irina Nevzlin, Ronit Hasin set up firm to match Israel tech with global partners

Two founders, Irina Nevzlin and Ronit Hasin, have set up a new company IMPROVATE, to help promote new technologies, with an emphasis on Israeli innovation.

Nevzlin is the chair of the board of directors of the Museum of the Jewish People and president of the Nadav Foundation, while Hasin, who will serve as the CEO of the new company, previously served as chairman and CEO of The Jerusalem Post Group/Maariv for 15 years.

The company operates out of London and Tel Aviv and will serve as a platform for meetings between leaders, decision-makers, companies, and investors, through international conferences, business delegations, and transactions between governments and companies, IMPROVATE said in a statement.

“Israeli technology is always ahead of the world in solving current problems and looking to the future,” said Hasin in the statement. “IMPROVATE’s mission is to bring technology and innovation to the world, and as we are the ‘country of innovation’ – with many excellent companies here – the emphasis will be on Israeli companies. The vision is to support Israeli companies and grow them into the international arena, especially in this difficult period of global health and economic crisis.”

As part of the company launch, IMPROVATE will hold its first conference, “Food Security” on September 29, which will be opened by former British prime minister Tony Blair. Participants will include Israel’s Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Alon Schuster, Israeli Science and Technology Minister Yizhar Shai, ministers from Africa, and representatives of Israeli tech firms.

African companies will also attend the online business conference, seeking business cooperation with Israeli companies, the statement said.

IMPROVATE will be setting up additional meetings between ministers and members of local governments from around the world and Israeli technology companies in the coming months. The meetings will focus on topics including agriculture, energy, fintech and tourism, the statement added.