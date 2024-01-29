Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 117

search
Homepage

Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly shooting at Istanbul church

Group says it carried out attack on ‘gathering of Christian unbelievers during their polytheistic ceremony’; two gunmen arrested

By ROBERT BADENDIECK 29 January 2024, 12:58 pm 1 Edit
A screenshoot from video footage taken from a CCTV camera, shows two masked men holding guns inside Santa Maria Church in Istanbul, Turkey, January 28, 2024. (IHA via AP)
A screenshoot from video footage taken from a CCTV camera, shows two masked men holding guns inside Santa Maria Church in Istanbul, Turkey, January 28, 2024. (IHA via AP)

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack on a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul during a Sunday Mass that killed one person, in a statement issued late Sunday.

The extremist group said that it “attacked a gathering of Christian unbelievers during their polytheistic ceremony” inside the Santa Maria Church in the Buyukdere neighborhood in Istanbul on Sunday.

Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said shortly before midnight that two men he described as members of the Islamic State extremist movement had been arrested for the attack. One of the suspects is from Tajikistan, and the other from Russia.

The statement claiming responsibility was published on Aamaq, the media arm of the militant group, along with photos of two masked men holding guns whom it identified as the attackers.

It described the attack as killing one person and wounding another, while Turkish authorities said no one was injured besides the person killed.

Yerlikaya said police had raided 30 locations and detained a total of 47 people as part of the investigation into the attack.

A Turkish Police forensic officer works near the Santa Maria Church after a shooting attack in Istanbul, Turkey, January 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

“We will never tolerate those who try to disrupt the peace of our country — terrorists, their collaborators, both national and international criminal groups, and those who aim at our unity and solidarity,” Yerlikaya said.

On January 3 this year, 25 suspected Islamic State members were arrested across Turkey, accused of plotting attacks on churches and synagogues, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

Islamic State has not previously targeted places of worship in Turkey, but the group has carried out a string of deadly attacks in the country, including a shooting at an Istanbul nightclub in 2017 that killed 39 people, and a 2015 bombing attack in Ankara that killed 109.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.