Israel ‘concerned’ by Iran airline activity in S. America, hails Argentina response

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires said Thursday it was “concerned” over the activities in Latin America of two Iranian airlines and hailed Argentina’s grounding last week of a plane with an Iranian crew.

The Boeing 747 cargo plane, reportedly carrying car parts loaded in Mexico, has been held at an Argentine airport since Wednesday last week, its 14 Venezuelan and five Iranian crew prevented from leaving the country pending investigations.

Argentine authorities seized the passports of crew members on the plane, which is operated by Venezuela’s state-owned Emtrasur line, a subsidiary of Conviasa, which is under US sanctions.

On Monday, Argentine officials raised suspicions of a link between the flight and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and its elite Quds Force.

“The State of Israel is particularly concerned about the activities of the Iranian airlines Mahan Air and Qeshm Fars Air in Latin America,” the embassy said in a statement.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

It added the companies were “engaged in arms trafficking and the transfer of persons and equipment operating for the Quds Force, under sanctions from the United States for being involved in terrorist activities.”

The top US diplomat in Argentina also commented on the case.

“We are following with great interest the judicial and law enforcement investigations into the crew and the plane and thank the investigative efforts of Argentine authorities to clear up the situation,” US Ambassador Marc Stanley said in a statement shared with local media.

Advertisement

Law enforcement offices on Tuesday searched the hotel where the crew members were staying under orders of Federal Judge Federico Villena, who is investigating the crew. Argentine authorities say they have not found any irregularities in the crew.

A day earlier, Paraguay said it had information that seven crew on the plane, when it stopped there in May, were Quds Force members.

Iran has said the plane was sold by Iran’s Mahan Air to a Venezuelan company last year.

Mahan Air is accused by the United States of links with the Revolutionary Guards.

The Israeli embassy statement expressed “recognition for the rapid, effective and firm action of the Argentine security forces that identified in real-time the potential threat” posed by the aircraft.

Expanding the international reverberations in the case, Venezuela on Thursday evening harshly criticized Uruguay for failing to allow the plane to land in Montevideo to refuel.

Advertisement

The plane’s crew sought to fly to Montevideo on June 8 but had to return to Buenos Aires after Uruguayan authorities refused entry into its airspace, according to a report by Argentina’s Transportation Ministry. It was then that the plane was grounded by Argentine authorities.

Uruguay’s “regrettable action” could have “caused a tragedy, human lives and damage to both nations,” Venezuela said in a statement, adding that it “demands explanations about this terrible event from the Uruguayan government.”

Interpol has arrest warrants out for former Iranian leaders suspected of involvement in an attack on a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in 1994 that killed 85 people and injured hundreds.

Two years earlier, a bomb attack on Israel’s embassy in Argentina killed 29 and wounded 200.