Israel Navy says it successfully carried out submarine rescue drill with Italy

The navies of Israel and Italy recently carried out a joint exercise simulating the rescue of sailors trapped in a sinking submarine, Channel 12 reported Saturday.

The two sides have drilled together annually for the past five years, but the Israel Navy said this year’s exercise resulted in a breakthrough for its forces due to the speed and efficiency in which they managed to “rescue” the sailors trapped inside their troubled submarine.

In this particular drill, the Israeli and Italian rescue forces worked together to “rescue” sailors trapped in an Israeli dolphin submarine that had “sunk” dozens of meters under-water.

A senior Israel Navy officer who spoke to Channel 12 said the sailors used pipes to provide additional air to the submarine, which when sinking has a limited amount for those inside to breathe.

“This was the first time we completed such an exercise in which we managed to connect [an outside ventilation] system to the submarine and replenish the air supply,” the officer said.

He explained that such joint operations were critical for all the parties involved “because a sinking submarine is an international event… No fleet on its own has the capacity to respond to such a scenario.”

He added: “In the event of a sinking submarine, there are no enemies or friends. Everyone is enlisted to help.”