Israel to reopen Gaza fishing zone as calm returns to border

Israel was set to begin easing restrictions on the Gaza Strip Friday, a week after deadly clashes broke out in the border region, pumping up fears of all-out war.

Israel is set to reopen a 12 nautical mile fishing zone off the coast of the Strip, after it was closed of amid heavy fighting over the weekend, authorities said.

Israel also opened crossings into and out of the Strip at midnight Thursday, after they had been closed for the Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday, as is standard.

COGAT, the Defense Ministry body that liaises with the Palestinians, said in a statement late Thursday that the fishing zone expansion is “part of the civilian policy for prevention of deterioration in humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and is consistent with the policy of distinguishing between terrorists and the unimplicated population.”

The statement warned that security forces would “handle any deviation” from the agreement.

Israel expanded the fishing zone to 15 nautical miles in some areas off Gaza’s coast in early April, but subsequently reduced and then canceled the move in response to rocket fire.

There are 3,700 fishermen in Gaza, the vast majority of whom live below the poverty line, a 2018 report by the B’Tselem human rights group said.

The move is thought to be part of a ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinians late Sunday, ending two days that saw almost 700 of rockets fired into Israel and hundreds of retaliatory airstrikes from the airforce.

Palestinian terror factions Hamas and Islamic Jihad announced the ceasefire agreement, but Israel has not officially commented on it, in line with its policy of ambiguity regarding such deals.

A senior Palestinian official in the territory said Tuesday that Israel had agreed to implement a series of measures within a week, including lifting restrictions on the import of many goods into the Gaza Strip, as part of the ceasefire agreement.

A number of Arabic news sites have published varying reports detailing the terms of the deal.

The senior Gaza-based official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Times of Israel that the agreement “basically focuses on Israel implementing what it previously agreed to carry out, but now Israel has pledged for the first time to do so within one week.”

He said the fishing zone would be expanded to 15 nautical miles in the southern part of the Strip as part of the deal, though the Israeli statement Thursday put the limit at 12 miles.

In return, he said Gaza’s rulers are to put an end to all “resistance” against Israel, except for “peaceful” border protests.

He added that “all options would be on the table” if the Jewish state does not abide by the deal.

The Gaza official said as part of the deal Israel consented to allow the transfer of Qatari funds into the coastal enclave geared toward small grants for impoverished families, salaries of Hamas-appointed civil servants, and United Nations-supervised cash-for-work projects.

A Qatari official is expected to enter Gaza in the coming days to coordinate the disbursement of millions of dollars to Hamas civil officials and needy families, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported Thursday.

Qatar announced Tuesday that it would send $480 million to the West Bank and Gaza to “aid the brotherly Palestinian people in obtaining its basic needs.” $180 million of the total is earmarked for UN programs and fuel to run the Strip’s sole power plant.

Four Israelis were killed by projectiles fired from Gaza on Sunday in some of the heaviest fighting seen in years. Gaza’s Hamas-run health Ministry says 29 people were killed in the Strip. At least 11 of those were Hamas or Islamic Jihad fighters, according to the groups.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said that the fighting in Gaza has not ended.

Representatives of Hamas, which rules the Strip, and Islamic Jihad have also threatened to resume fighting if the ceasefire deal is not implemented.

An Israeli military official said earlier this week that authorities were pressed to end the fighting before the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays that ended Thursday and Israel’s hosting of the Eurovision song contest next week. The official warned that fighting could resume soon after in the absence of measures to ease the humanitarian assistance into the Strip.

Adam Rasgon contributed to this report.