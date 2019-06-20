Israeli AI tech to secure runways at Beijing airports

Beijing Daxing International Airport (BDIA), the Chinese capital’s new international airport, has chosen a technology developed by Israeli startup Xsight

Systems to help it improve the safety of its runways by monitoring for debris or hazards.

Xsight’s RunWize solution, which combines image and radar processing algorithms based on artificial intelligence to detect and assess threats on airport runways, will be installed on the airport’s East and North runways after the Israeli firm won an international tender for the project. The win follows a second tender win earlier this year, also in China, to supply Xsight’s system to the Beijing Capital International Airport, the second busiest in the world in terms of passenger traffic, for installation on its East Runway.

Beijing Daxing International Airport will become one of the world’s largest airports upon its opening, which is scheduled for the end of September 2019.

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Foreign object debris (FOD) and environmental threats on the runway cost the global aviation industry nearly $12 billion each year. The RunWize threat detection solution has the ability to address many FOD incidents, such as wandering birds, suspicious individuals and extreme weather threats, helping increase runway safety, capacity and efficiency, the company said in a statement.

Xsight, based in Rosh Haayin, Israel, has already deployed its solution in a number of airports including Boston Logan International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Tel Aviv Ben-Gurion International Airport and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The technology is also used by the Israeli Air Force, the statement said.