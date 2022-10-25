Israeli doctor, 71, killed by a plunging boulder on Nepal trek

An Israeli doctor was killed while trekking in Nepal, apparently after being hit by a boulder that rolled down the steep side of a mountain, reports Tuesday indicated.

Asaf Ben Barak, 71, was from a community in the northern Negev region, and was killed Monday on a mountainous trail in the Annapurna range, Hebrew news outlets reported.

His body was found after the incident by other hikers.

The Foreign Ministry said it was in contact with his family, along with the local embassy officials.

The Annapurna range is a popular hiking spot for Israelis and other international tourists.

In 2014, three Israelis were killed in an avalanche there, along with 13 other trekkers.

An Israeli tourist died in the same region in 2017 when a jeep overturned, also injuring eight other Israelis.

Several weeks ago, a 32-year-old Israeli tourist was found dead in a hotel room in India.

Local reports said the man, later identified as Natan Levi, 32, was found in his room near the Himalayan mountain of Sandakphu in northeastern India by a guide he had hired when he failed to show up for the tour.

Local police believed he died of natural causes and foul play was not suspected.

Earlier this month, an Israeli man drowned during a trip to Laos.

The man, 24, who was traveling around Asia following the completion of his army service, died while traveling with friends — who were the ones to report the incident to his family.