Israeli man said murdered in Mexico by American roommate
Suspect reportedly arrested after fatally stabbing, shooting Israeli during argument
Mexican police have reportedly arrested an American citizen over the weekend for the suspected murder of an Israeli man.
The two men, both in their 50s, got into an argument Friday that turned violent, Channel 12 news reported, citing Mexican media.
They were said to be roommates.
Police said the suspect stabbed the Israeli before shooting him several times with a pistol.
The suspect was later caught and placed in custody.
The body of the Israeli national was to undergo an autopsy, according to Channel 12.
He was not immediately identified.
