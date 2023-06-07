Israeli reportedly shot dead in Los Angeles
Man in his 30s said killed outside his home
An Israeli man was reportedly shot dead outside his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The victim was speaking with another man, who abruptly pulled out a handgun and fired at the Israeli man several times.
The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended, the Ynet news site reported.
First responders attempted to revive the victim at the scene but were unsuccessful.
The man who was killed was in his 30s, Hebrew media reports said.
Los Angeles is home to one of the larger communities of Israelis in the US.
