Israeli reportedly shot dead in Los Angeles

An Israeli man was reportedly shot dead outside his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The victim was speaking with another man, who abruptly pulled out a handgun and fired at the Israeli man several times.

The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended, the Ynet news site reported.

First responders attempted to revive the victim at the scene but were unsuccessful.

The man who was killed was in his 30s, Hebrew media reports said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Los Angeles is home to one of the larger communities of Israelis in the US.