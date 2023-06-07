Join our Community
Israeli reportedly shot dead in Los Angeles

Man in his 30s said killed outside his home

By ToI Staff 7 June 2023, 9:36 pm Edit
Illustrative: Police at Los Angeles International Airport, January 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Illustrative: Police at Los Angeles International Airport, January 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

An Israeli man was reportedly shot dead outside his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The victim was speaking with another man, who abruptly pulled out a handgun and fired at the Israeli man several times.

The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended, the Ynet news site reported.

First responders attempted to revive the victim at the scene but were unsuccessful.

The man who was killed was in his 30s, Hebrew media reports said.

Los Angeles is home to one of the larger communities of Israelis in the US.

