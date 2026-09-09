Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Iran condemns US attacks on tankers as threat to regional security

By AFP Today, 2:34 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Iran’s foreign ministry strongly condemns US strikes on its oil tankers, describing the attacks the previous day as a threat to regional security.

“The aggressive actions by the United States against Iranian commercial vessels not only increase the dangers of tensions in the region but are also considered an overt threat to regional and international peace and security,” the ministry says in a statement, adding that Iranian forces have targeted US military facilities in the region in “self-defense.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.