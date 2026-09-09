Iran condemns US attacks on tankers as threat to regional security
Iran’s foreign ministry strongly condemns US strikes on its oil tankers, describing the attacks the previous day as a threat to regional security.
“The aggressive actions by the United States against Iranian commercial vessels not only increase the dangers of tensions in the region but are also considered an overt threat to regional and international peace and security,” the ministry says in a statement, adding that Iranian forces have targeted US military facilities in the region in “self-defense.”
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