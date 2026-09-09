UK PM Burnham boasts that sanctions on Israel show Britain leading on ‘world stage’
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham says that sanctions on imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank demonstrate Britain’s “leadership on the world stage,” arguing that support for a two-state solution must be backed by action.
“Britain has to stand for fairness against injustice. Where people are being bullied out of their homes, intimidated, we will always stand with the underdog and take what action we can to support them,” Burnham tells British lawmakers.
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