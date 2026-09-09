Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

UK PM Burnham boasts that sanctions on Israel show Britain leading on ‘world stage’

By Reuters Today, 2:32 pm
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Britain’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers’ Questions session in Parliament in London, September 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Britain’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers’ Questions session in Parliament in London, September 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham says that sanctions on imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank demonstrate Britain’s “leadership on the world stage,” arguing that support for a two-state solution must be backed by action.

“Britain has to stand for fairness against injustice. Where people are being bullied out of their homes, intimidated, we will always stand with the underdog and take what action we can to support them,” Burnham tells British lawmakers.

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