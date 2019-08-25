Jerusalem residents least satisfied with their city services, survey finds

Jerusalem’s residents are the least pleased with their city services in a survey ranking Israel’s 16 largest municipalities, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday, though nearly three-quarters expressed satisfaction.

The most satisfied residents were from the central city of Kfar Saba, ranked first with 95.5 percent of its residents saying they were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the municipality, followed by Tel Aviv (91%) and Rishon Lezion.

In the capital, only 72.9% of respondents said they were content. Second to last was Bat Yam, which borders Tel Aviv, with a 79% satisfaction level.

Overall, Jewish Israelis were more satisfied with their cities, with an 87% satisfaction rate, than Arabs, with 69%.

The survey ranked cities with a population of 100,000 or more and interviewed residents aged 20 and older.

Around one-third of Israelis live in the same locality where they were born, and 83% of Israelis intend to keep living where they currently reside. In Jerusalem, 63% of current residents were born in the city. Arab and religious Jews were more likely to stay put than secular Jews.

Satisfaction was correlated with a city’s green spaces and cleanliness: In Kfar Saba, 84% of inhabitants were satisfied with the city’s green spaces and 77% happy with its cleanliness. In Jerusalem, only 37% were satisfied with both its green spaces and cleanliness.

For Arab Jerusalemites, only 21% were satisfied with the city’s cleanliness. Only 38% said they were happy with public transportation in their area, with 16% saying they traveled to work on buses or service taxis.

The Central Bureau of Statistics interviewed 7,450 Israelis for the survey in 2018.