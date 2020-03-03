Jewish day school in NY closed due to suspected coronavirus case in community

JTA — A a prominent modern Orthodox school in New York City closed Tuesday due to a “suspected case of coronavirus” in the community.

Salanter Akiba Riverdale Academy and High School, known as SAR, in a letter addressed to parents and faculty announced that it would close “for precautionary measures.”

“We are in touch with the New York City Department of Health and following their guidelines,” the letter said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The letter also said that “it [is] important to remain calm.” The letter lists precautionary measures, including hand washing techniques.

The letter is signed by the principal of SAR Academy, Rabbi Binyamin Krauss, and its two high school principals, Rabbis Tully Harcsztark and Jonathan Kroll.

No one answered the phones at either the academy or high school buildings on Tuesday morning. The schools are in the Riverdale section of the Bronx.

The Westchester Day School, a modern Orthodox school north of New York City, also closed on Tuesday, though it does not have any cases of suspected coronavirus, the school’s executive director, Rachel Goldman, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The school, which has students in pre-kindergarten through grade 8, closed “out of an abundance of caution” since there is a suspected case of the virus in one of its feeder communities. The suspected case does not have any children in the Westchester Day School, Goldman said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday morning a second confirmed case of coronavirus in New York, a man in his 50s in Westchester County. The first case was announced on Sunday, a 39-year-old woman in Manhattan, a health care worker who had been visiting Iran.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.