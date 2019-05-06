Jewish home in New Jersey vandalized with swastikas and hate messages

JTA — A Jewish home in New Jersey was recently vacated was vandalized inside and out with hate symbols and anti-Semitic phrases.

The home on a wooded, 10-acre property in Jackson Township was vandalized on Wednesday, days before it was scheduled to be demolished.

The windows of the house had all been broken and that there were swastikas spray-painted on the outside of the home, as well as the word “Hitler” in large letters.

Hate messages and racist and anti-Semitic language was spray-painted on the walls on the inside of the house as well, the Lakewood Scoop reported. Furniture remaining in the house also was vandalized and spray painted with swastikas and the words “Go Home.”

The vandalism is being investigated as a bias incident, the Jackson Township Police said in a statement.

Jackson Township said in a statement “While this dwelling is currently being demolished, the vandalism can not and will not be ignored.”

The statement also said: “The governing body condemns all bias, discrimination, and hateful acts against any individual, race, religion, creed, etc. These heinous acts attempt to incite nothing but unnecessary unrest and unlawful behavior and will not be tolerated nor accepted by the good people of Jackson.”