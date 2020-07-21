Join Bret Stephens in discussion with David Horovitz on today’s global disorder

In the inaugural installment of The Times of Israel’s new Behind the Headlines online video series, exclusively for members of the Times of Israel Community, ToI’s editor David Horovitz will speak with Bret Stephens, who since 2017 has been a politically conservative, pro-Israel voice among the cadre of op-ed columnists at The New York Times.

In the coming weeks, ToI reporters and editors will be video-interviewing influential individuals from a wide spectrum of fields and diverse topics for the series. Like The Times of Israel itself, the Behind the Headlines series aims to offer a fair, deep look at some of today’s burning issues and noteworthy personalities.

The video conversation with Stephens will be presented to ToI Community members on Thursday, July 23 at 12 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Israel. If you’ve not yet joined the community, you can sign up here.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Pulitzer Prize-winning commentator

Journalist Stephens is a rare writer who can seamlessly transition between scathing analyses on foreign and domestic policy, and moving personal essays. He is a contrarian with an insatiable curiosity and willingness to explore untested, and sometimes even unsavory, ideas.

This has served him well: In 2013, Stephens was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for commentary while he was at the Wall Street Journal.

Between 2002 and 2004, he was editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post — a post in which Horovitz succeeded him, while Stephens returned to the Journal, where he had cut his teeth on its op-ed pages.

In 2014, years before the election of US President Donald Trump and the current coronavirus crisis, Stephens published his book, “America in Retreat: The New Isolationism and the Coming Global Disorder.” Stephens and Horovitz will discuss whether his quasi-prophecy has been borne out in the ensuing years.

—

If you’d like to join the session with Stephens — it’s not too late. Just become a Times of Israel Community member today and you’ll gain access to this Thursday’s session, along with all of our upcoming exclusive webinars. You’ll also gain an ad-free experience of the ToI site and apps, and a weekly insider letter from founding editor David Horovitz.