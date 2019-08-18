Kuwait says ruler, 90, okay after unspecified health ‘setback’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Kuwait’s 90-year-old ruling emir suffered an unspecified medical “setback” and later recovered, state media reported Sunday, hours after Iran’s visiting foreign minister said he was praying for the ruler’s “speedy recovery.”

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah underwent medical tests that turned out well, the state-run KUNA news agency said. The report did not elaborate.

It appeared Kuwait was responding to comments earlier Sunday by Mohammad Javad Zarif, who wrote on Twitter, while visiting Kuwait, that he was “praying for Emir’s speedy recovery.” Zarif himself did not elaborate either.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Kuwait’s Information Ministry did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Good talks with Kuwaiti Crown Prince & FM. Praying for Emir's speedy recovery. Stressed that Iran's proposal for Regional Dialogue Forum and non-aggression pact trumps reliance on extraneous actors. After short stop in Tehran to brief President, embarking on Scandinavian tour. pic.twitter.com/wlo2LzcA9N — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 18, 2019

Sheikh Sabah has ruled Kuwait since January 2006. He is pushed for diplomacy to solve regional issues, such as the ongoing boycott of Qatar by four Arab nations, and hosted major donor conferences for war-torn nations like Iraq and Syria.