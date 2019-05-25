Likud’s Sa’ar says man followed his son’s preschool activities

Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar has filed a complaint with the Knesset Guard about an unidentified individual collecting information on his young son’s preschool activities, Channel 12 news reported.

According to the report the man was looking into when Sa’ar’s son was being brought in and taken home.

Police were notified and have opened an investigation, and Sa’ar’s threat level was raised.

No further details were provided.

Sa’ar has been subjected to a storm of online abuse since declaring he would oppose legislation granting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immunity from prosecution.

In a Sunday tweet Sa’ar shared a screenshot of a Facebook page calling him a “traitor,” which included an edited photograph of him wearing an Arab keffiyeh.

“One of many examples of the raging incitement on social media since the weekend. Incitement, intimidation and threats won’t work,” he wrote.

The Facebook post received no condemnations from Likud lawmakers, but was denounced by MK Yair Lapid of the opposition Blue and White party.

“This is what happens when someone criticizes the ruler in Turkey. This is a dangerous development and needs to be stopped now,” Lapid tweeted.

דוגמא אחת מני רבות להסתה המשתוללת ברשת מאז סוף השבוע. שיטות של הסתה, הפחדה ואיומים לא יעבדו. pic.twitter.com/xQHmfHZbPQ — גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) May 19, 2019

In an interview last week, Sa’ar, an influential Likud lawmaker who has clashed with Netanyahu in the past, became the first lawmaker in the ruling party to come out against the prime minister’s reported plans to advance a law protecting him from indictment in a series of corruption cases.

“This legislation offers zero benefit and causes maximum damage,” Sa’ar said in an interview with Channel 12. A number of Likud lawmakers blasted Sa’ar over the remarks, while party sources told Hebrew-language media that the Knesset member was trying to topple Netanyahu.

However several other Likud MKs have since expressed their own reservations about the legislation.

Netanyahu repeatedly insisted in the run-up to the elections that he would not push for legislation granting him immunity. However, several recent reports have suggested he is considering moving forward with plans to pass legislation to protect him from prosecution in the criminal cases against him.

Last week, the Haaretz daily reported that Netanyahu was planning to promote a bill allowing lawmakers to overrule administrative decisions by the High Court of Justice, including any ruling that opposes granting the premier immunity through legislation or a Knesset decision.

The prime minister is facing charges of fraud and breach of trust in three cases, and bribery in on of them. Netanyahu, who by law is entitled to a pre-trial hearing with the attorney general before an indictment is formally filed, has denied any wrongdoing and claims the corruption accusations are aimed at forcing him from office.

Raoul Wootliff contributed to this report.