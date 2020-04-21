LISTEN: What the heck just happened in Israeli politics?

Keeping up with Israeli politics can be like watching an unending game of speed chess. Sometimes it’s easy to follow the moves, other times much less so. Here in Israel, right the midst of the coronavirus crisis and on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, after a year of stalemate and three elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White head Benny Gantz signed a coalition agreement and it looks like Israel may actually be forming a government.

Or is it?

This is a job for the big guns. So Times of Israel podcast host Amanda Borschel-Dan — a complete amateur at political analysis — called in two Times of Israel experts, political correspondent Raoul Wootliff and senior analyst Haviv Rettig Gur, to explain in simple terms what the heck just happened.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Further reading about the coalition deal:

To learn more about the fine print, read:

Rotation, annexation et al: Key elements of the Netanyahu-Gantz coalition deal

Check out this analysis by Times of Israel editor David Horovitz:

In ‘unity’ deal, Gantz hopes he’s compelled Netanyahu to let him be PM one day

And this analysis by Haviv Rettig Gur:

Israel’s new ‘unity’ government is neither united nor likely to govern well

Also this week on The Times of Israel Podcast: