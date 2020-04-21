LISTEN: What the heck just happened in Israeli politics?
With the announcement of a freshly inked coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White, Israel looks to be ending a year-long stalemate. ToI political experts explain
Keeping up with Israeli politics can be like watching an unending game of speed chess. Sometimes it’s easy to follow the moves, other times much less so. Here in Israel, right the midst of the coronavirus crisis and on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, after a year of stalemate and three elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White head Benny Gantz signed a coalition agreement and it looks like Israel may actually be forming a government.
Or is it?
This is a job for the big guns. So Times of Israel podcast host Amanda Borschel-Dan — a complete amateur at political analysis — called in two Times of Israel experts, political correspondent Raoul Wootliff and senior analyst Haviv Rettig Gur, to explain in simple terms what the heck just happened.
