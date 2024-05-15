The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Top Senate Democrats call to expand US sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers
WASHINGTON — Top Democrats in Congress are urging US President Joe Biden to expand its sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers, providing additional tailwind for use of the tool that Washington began using earlier this year for the first time.
“We urge the Administration to ‘follow the money’ and take further actions against any private entities that finance or sponsor violence against Palestinian civilians or facilitate property destruction, illegal seizure or dispossession of land from Palestinians in the West Bank,” reads a letter to Biden and Treasurt Secretary Janet Yellen penned by Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Ben Cardin, Senate Armed Services Committee chair Jack Reed and Senate Intelligence Committee chair Mark Warner.
The Biden administration has issued three rounds of sanctions against violent settlers and additional batches are expected in the coming weeks and months, US officials tell The Times of Israel.
Israel has failed to crack down on settler violence, which has intensified since October 7, leading the Biden administration to issue an executive order allowing these financial sanctions for the first time.
Anti-Israel protesters place fake bloody corpses outside U of Michigan official’s home
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators wearing masks have pitched tents and placed fake bloody corpses outside the home of a University of Michigan board member, raising tension with the school as part of their ongoing protest against Israel amid its war in Gaza against Hamas.
Sarah Hubbard, chair of the university’s governing board, says the 6 a.m. demonstration at her home in Okemos involved 30 people.
“They approached my home and taped a letter to my front door and proceeded to erect the tents. A variety of other things were left in the front yard,” Hubbard tells The Associated Press. “They started chanting with their bullhorn and pounding on a drum in my otherwise quiet neighborhood.”
She and her husband stayed inside. Okemos is 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the Ann Arbor campus.
The protesters left 30 to 45 minutes later when Meridian Township police arrived, Hubbard says. No arrests were made. Three tents and fake corpses wrapped in red-stained sheets were left behind.
Jordan Acker, another member of the Board of Regents, says someone with a face covering left a list of demands at his home at 4:40 a.m.
See more here: https://t.co/M4oyuQieWo pic.twitter.com/kzOos2T364
— Jordan Acker (@JordanAckerMI) May 15, 2024
Protesters at the Ann Arbor campus have an encampment on the Diag, a prominent public space.
The group is demanding that the university’s endowment stop investing in companies with ties to Israel. But the university insists it has no direct investments and only less than $15 million placed with funds that might include companies in Israel. That’s less than 0.1% of the total endowment.
“There’s nothing to talk about. That issue is settled,” Hubbard says.
In social media posts, a coalition calling for divestment acknowledges the protest and says it will “remain relentless in the struggle for a free Palestine.”
“Please stop complaining on Twitter and come to the encampment to actually negotiate,” the group says, referring to Hubbard.
The university says the protest at her home is not free speech. “The tactics used today represent a significant and dangerous escalation,” spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen says.
School officials have not disclosed any plans to break up the encampment on campus, which was created in April.
“We would prefer that they would leave on their own,” Hubbard says.
US says it shares Gallant’s ‘concern’ over lack of post-war plans for Gaza
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration welcomes Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s call for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to advance a plan for the post-war governance of the Gaza Strip.
Gallant warned in an address earlier this evening that failing to find a replacement for Hamas will undermine Israel’s military achievements, as the terror group would be able to regroup and reassert control of Gaza.
“We share the defense minister’s concern that Israel has not developed any plans for holding and governing territory the IDF clears, thereby allowing Hamas to regenerate in those areas. This is a concern because our objective is to see Hamas defeated,” a senior Biden administration official tells The Times of Israel in a statement.
Lebanese media reports Israeli strikes in Baalbek, hours after Hezbollah drone attack
Lebanese media report Israeli airstrikes in northeastern Lebanon’s Baalbek, a Hezbollah stronghold some 100 kilometers from the border.
The reports describe the Israeli strike as the largest in the Baalbek region amid the war. They also say multiple targets were hit in the Nabi Chit and Brital areas.
عاجل : ينفذ الطـ يران الحـ ربي الاسـ رائيلي عدوانا جويا واسعا مستهدفا عدد من اطراف بلدات البقاع الشرقي لاسيما النبي شيت الطيبة الخريبة بريتال بغـ ارات عنيفة سمع دويها في ارجاء محافظتي بعلبك الهرمل . pic.twitter.com/6Jdnyf2xF6
— موقع النبطية (@Nabatiehorg) May 15, 2024
The strikes come after the terror group launched an explosive-laden drone, striking an area deep in northern Israel, marking the furthest attack carried out amid the war.
بعلبك منذ قليل pic.twitter.com/AS9fgvcShE
— أحمد عباس ياسين || Ahmed A. Yassine (@ahmedyassine30) May 15, 2024
Are you relying on The Times of Israel for accurate and timely coverage right now? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
- Support our independent journalists who are working around the clock;
- Read ToI with a clear, ads-free experience on our site, apps and emails; and
- Gain access to exclusive content shared only with the ToI Community, including exclusive webinars with our reporters and weekly letters from founding editor David Horovitz.
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel eleven years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel