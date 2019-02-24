2 Palestinian women arrested at checkpoint north of Jerusalem

The Revolutionary Guards accuses “enemies” of Iran of trying to sabotage the country’s missiles so that they would “explode mid-air” but says the bid was foiled.

“They tried as best as they could to sabotage a small part which we import so that our missiles would not reach their target and explode mid-air,” Fars news agency reports, quoting the Guards’ aerospace commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

“But they couldn’t do a damn thing because we had seen this coming from the start and had reinforced this sector,” he adds, accusing Iran’s “enemies” of sabotage without naming any specific country.

Earlier this month the New York Times reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump was pushing a secret program aimed at sabotaging Iranian rockets and missiles.

It said Washington was trying to “slip faulty parts and materials into Iran’s aerospace supply chains” as part of a campaign to undercut Tehran’s military.

Iran reined in most of its nuclear program under a landmark 2015 deal with major powers in return for sanctions relief, but has continued to develop its ballistic missile technology.

