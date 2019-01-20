200 grapevines uprooted in alleged hate crime in Jordan Valley settlement
PM suggests Israel behind daylight strike targeting Damascus airport

Heading home from diplomatic trip in Chad, Netanyahu says Israel’s ‘permanent policy of damaging Iranian entrenchment in Syria’ remains intact whether he is at home or abroad

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to reporters before departing from N'Djamena International Airport in Chad on January 201, 2019. (Screen capture/Twitter)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

5:08 pm

PM suggests Israel behind daylight strike targeting Damascus airport

Speaking to reporters at the N’Djamena International Airport in Chad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to suggest that Israel was responsible for the airstrikes earlier today that targeted Damascus International Airport.

“We have a permanent policy to damage Iranian entrenchment in Syria, and (to hurt) anyone who tries to hurt us,” Netanyahu says. “This policy doesn’t change, whether I am in Israel or on a historic visit in Chad.”

4:48 pm

200 grapevines uprooted in alleged hate crime in Jordan Valley settlement

An Israeli farmer says he arrived at his fields in the Jordan Valley settlement of Tomer this morning to find some 200 grapevines destroyed.

The farmer is accusing neighboring Palestinians of carrying out an “agricultural terror attack” and called on police to investigate the incident.

4:41 pm

Gantz’s faction releases videos branding leader as terror-crushing peace-seeker

The Israel Resilience party has released a series of campaign videos highlighting the accomplishments of its leader Benny Gantz during the 2014 Gaza war while also stressing the importance of pursing peace with the Palestinians.

The first ad points out that 1,364 terrorists were killed in Operation Cast Lead, which was followed by three and a half years of “quiet.” The video concludes with the statement, “only the strong are victorious.”

The second ad similarly highlights Israel’s 2014 military campaign against Hamas during which Gantz served as IDF chief of staff. “Parts of Gaza returned to the stone age,” the ad states, adding that 6,231 targets were destroyed by Israel

A third video shows footage of an Israeli airstrike that killed Ahmed Jabari, the acting head of Hamas’s military wing in 2012.

“Ahmed Jabari, the Hamas murder mastermind responsible for the abduction of Gilad Shalit, was feeling safe,” the video caption states before flashing to the explosion that killed the terror group leader. “[IDF] chief of staff Gantz thought differently.”

But despite the militaristic nature of the videos, Gantz also releases a separate video titled “I can’t accept that there will be a complete generation here with no hope,” He calls for “striving and working toward” peace and an end to the need to “send our children to fight.”

3:38 pm

Attack on UN base in Mali kills 8 peacekeepers

Gunmen killed at least eight Chadian UN peacekeepers in an attack Sunday on one of their bases in northern Mali, says a source close to the MINUSMA force.

“According to a new toll, still provisional, at least eight peacekeepers have been killed,” the source says.

The attacked happened early Sunday at the Aguelhok base 200 kilometers (125 miles) north of Kidal, the source adds.

— AFP

3:32 pm

Russian military asserts Israeli missiles did not succeed in damaging Damascus airport

The Russian military reiterates the Syrian government’s claims that Israel conducted an airstrike on targets near Damascus.

Syrian-operated Pantsir and Buk air defense systems destroyed seven Israeli missiles, the Kremlin-backed Sputnik news site reports.

“The airport’s infrastructure was not damaged. There are no victims, and no damage,” a military spokesman tells the news site.

According to the Russian Army, the attack was conducted by four Israeli F-16 fighter jets.

— Judah Ari Gross

3:31 pm

Turkish employee of US Consulate indicted for espionage

Turkish prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a local employee of the United States consulate in Istanbul accused of attempting to overthrow the government and espionage.

A 78-page indictment against Turkish national Metin Topuz, jailed since October 2017, said Topuz was in “very intense contact” with police officers who led a 2013 anti-corruption investigation that implicated top government officials.

The Turkish government is accusing US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen of attempting a coup with that investigation and labeled his network a terror group. Gulen is also blamed for the 2016 failed coup but he denies the accusations.

A judge will decide whether the case will proceed to trial.

Topuz’s arrest led to the suspension of bilateral visa services for more than two months.

— AP

2:51 pm

Prime suspect in murder of Palestinian woman has remand extended four more days

The Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court has extended the remand of the prime suspect in the killing of a Palestinian woman for an additional four days.

The court has accepted the police’s request for more time to complete their investigation into the death of Aisha Rabi, who was struck in the head with a large stone while driving with her husband and daughter in the northern West Bank on October 12.

On Tuesday, state prosecutors informed the court that they intend to indict the Jewish teen suspected of involvement in the killing of the 47-year-old mother of eight.

Police said then that the prosecution intends to file charges against the suspect “in the coming days.”

A Justice Ministry official told The Times of Israel that the state is planning to charge the suspect with manslaughter, a crime whose maximum sentence is 20 years behind bars.

The minor was arrested on December 30 along with two other students from the Pri Haaretz yeshiva high school in the northern West Bank settlement of Rehelim. A week later, two more boys from the same boarding school were arrested. The other four have since been released to house arrest.

2:33 pm

PM in Chad: We’re turning Israel into a rising world power

Speaking at a press conference at President Idriss Déby palace in N’Djamena, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is “making inroads into the Muslim world.”

“We are being welcomed here respectfully, just as we welcomed President Deby with great respect in Israel. Israel is making inroads into the Muslim world. This is the result of a great effort made over the last few years. We’re making history, and we’re turning Israel into a rising world power.”

— Raphael Ahren

2:23 pm

IDF: Iron Dome intercepts rocket fired at Golan Heights

The Iron Dome missile defense system has intercepted a rocket fired at the northern Golan Heights, the army says.

2:14 pm

Iranian women protest US arrest of state TV journalist

Dozens of women stage a protest in Tehran calling for the release of an Iranian state TV journalist arrested in the United States.

The demonstrators waved pictures of Marzieh Hashemi at the rally in front of the Swiss Embassy, which handles US interests in the Islamic republic.

US-born Hashemi, who works for Iran’s English-language Press TV, was held on arrival at St Louis Lambert International Airport on January 13, according to family and friends cited by Press TV.

Hashemi, a Muslim convert who changed her name from Melanie Franklin, had reportedly been visiting her ill brother and other family members.

A US court on Friday confirmed the arrest, saying her testimony is required over an unspecified case but that she is not accused of a crime.

— AFP

2:03 pm

‘Making inroads into Muslim world,’ PM lauds reestablishment of ties with Chad

N’DJAMENA, Chad — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chadian President Idriss Déby announce the reestablishment of diplomatic relations, bringing the number of countries that Israel has formal ties with to a record of 161.

“Chad is a very important country, and very important for Israel,” Netanyahu says.

“There is a lot that we can do together. We talked about ways to deepen our cooperation in every field, beginning with security, but also agriculture, food, water, energy, health and many more.”

“I believe that this cooperation will build a better, safer and more prosperous future for both our peoples.

Deby responds, saying, “Chad will do everything it can to strengthen the ties between the two countries and the bilateral cooperation in various matters.”

Chad severed ties with Israel in 1972 due to pressure from Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi.

— Raphael Ahren

1:51 pm

Liberman again presents himself as hardline hawk in new election campaign

Former defense minister Avigdor Liberman unveils his Yisrael Beytenu’s election campaign, launching at attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “confused and capitulating” leader and promising that he instead will “not be cowed” by threats others have given into.

Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv flanked by posters declaring he will stand up to the BDS movement, the rights group B’Tselem, the ultra-Orthodox, Hamas and Joint (Arab) List MK Ahmad Tibi alike, Liberman again tries to present himself as a tough-guy hawk who will keep the government “on the right path.”

“We are the only party acts according to right-wing values, and doesn’t just talk about them,” the Yisrael Beytenu chair says.

“We stick to our principles, not our seats,” he adds, referencing his November decision to resign from the government, which he said he did out of a principled stance in defense of the beleaguered residents of southern Israel after a ceasefire agreement that he opposed was reached with Hamas.

— Raoul Wootliff

1:37 pm

Police officers start using body cameras in Tel Aviv region

Israel Police inaugurate a new initiative in the Tel Aviv area in which thousands of officers are being issued body cameras.

Other regions will also start using the cameras in the coming months, police said.

At a ceremony officially introducing the cameras, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan says they will be particularly important in gaining the trust of Ethiopian Israelis, who have long protested what they see as unfair treatment by the police.

The launch comes days after Yehuda Entnech Biadja, a young man of Ethiopian descent, was shot dead by officers in Bat Yam after he ran toward them brandishing a knife, according to the police. Biadga’s family say police used excessive force and treated him with suspicion because of the color of his skin.

1:36 pm

Syria says it thwarted rare daylight missile attack from Israel

Syrian state media reports Israel conducted a rare daylight missile attack in southern Syria.

The Israeli military refuses to comment on the reported strike.

The regime mouthpiece SANA says the country’s air defenses “effectively addressed” the incoming Israeli attack and “prevented it from achieving its objectives.”

Defense analysts often dismiss the Syrian military’s routine claims of successful interceptions.

— Judah Ari Gross

