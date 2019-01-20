200 grapevines uprooted in alleged hate crime in Jordan Valley settlement

The Israel Resilience party has released a series of campaign videos highlighting the accomplishments of its leader Benny Gantz during the 2014 Gaza war while also stressing the importance of pursing peace with the Palestinians.

The first ad points out that 1,364 terrorists were killed in Operation Cast Lead, which was followed by three and a half years of “quiet.” The video concludes with the statement, “only the strong are victorious.”

The second ad similarly highlights Israel’s 2014 military campaign against Hamas during which Gantz served as IDF chief of staff. “Parts of Gaza returned to the stone age,” the ad states, adding that 6,231 targets were destroyed by Israel

A third video shows footage of an Israeli airstrike that killed Ahmed Jabari, the acting head of Hamas’s military wing in 2012.

“Ahmed Jabari, the Hamas murder mastermind responsible for the abduction of Gilad Shalit, was feeling safe,” the video caption states before flashing to the explosion that killed the terror group leader. “[IDF] chief of staff Gantz thought differently.”

But despite the militaristic nature of the videos, Gantz also releases a separate video titled “I can’t accept that there will be a complete generation here with no hope,” He calls for “striving and working toward” peace and an end to the need to “send our children to fight.”