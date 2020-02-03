Abbas suggests security ties with US and Israel are still intact

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas suggests that security ties with the United States and Israel are still intact, despite earlier announcing their severance in response to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

A Palestinian official said as much to the Times of Israel yesterday — at least as far as ties with Israel are concerned.

Abbas, during a cabinet meeting, implies he has not yet severed ties but still could.

“If the Americans continue with this project, the boycott is there [as an option], a full boycott,” he says.

“There is one channel left and this channel should be cut off,” Abbas adds, seemingly referring to security coordination.

— with AFP