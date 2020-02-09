The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
African leaders reject Trump peace plan, back Palestinians
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — African leaders condemn US President Donald Trump’s Israel-Palestinian peace plan as illegitimate, taking advantage of an African Union summit to voice solidarity with “the Palestinian cause.”
AU Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat tells assembled heads of state that the plan unveiled in late January represented the “umpteenth violation of multiple United Nations and African Union resolutions.”
He says that it was prepared without international consultation and that it “trampled on the rights of the Palestinian people,” a line that draws applause in the main hall at AU headquarters.
Trump’s long-delayed peace proposals were immediately rejected by the Palestinians, who have boycotted his administration over its pro-Israel stance.
The outgoing AU chair, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, says in his remarks today that “the Palestinian cause will always be in the hearts and minds of the people of Africa.”
His successor, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, compares Trump’s proposals to regulations in place during his country’s apartheid period.
“As I listened to it and as I read everything that’s written about it, it brought to mind the horrible history that we in South Africa have gone through,” he says.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who regularly attends AU summits, did not travel to Ethiopia this year.
Abbas is represented by PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, who reiterates Palestinian leaders’ position that the Trump plan “has no legitimacy whatsoever.”
Despite US opposition, settler leader urges immediate West Bank annexation
Despite US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman cautioning Israel against unilaterally parts of the West Bank, a prominent settler leader and ally of Prime Minister Netanyahu is calling for the government to honor the premier’s earlier promise to immediately do so.
“Yesha Council chairman David Elhayani again calls on the prime minister to fulfill his commitment to the residents of Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley to apply sovereignty before the elections and to do this as early as possible,” a statement from Elhayani, who also heads the Jordan Valley Regional Council, says.
“He [Netanyahu] has public and political backing,” the statement adds.
Oded Revivi, a Yesha Council member and mayor of the Efrat settlement, also weighs in on Friedman commenting that a joint US-Israeli commission be established to draw up maps before annexation.
“When it comes to such an important issue, the international support that the US knows how to produce is important,” Revevi says in a statement.
He adds: “I call on my partners in the settlement leadership to produce a joint working mechanism together with the prime minister so that we’ll come to the Americans as one man.”
Iran Guard unveils ballistic missile, ‘new generation’ engines
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps unveils a short-range ballistic missile that it says can be powered by a “new generation” of engines designed to put satellites into orbit.
The Guards’ Sepahnews website says the Raad-500 missile is equipped with new Zoheir engines made of composite materials lighter than on earlier steel models.
It also unveils Salman engines made of the same materials but with a “movable nozzle” for the delivery of satellites into space.
The Raad is “a new generation missile that has half the weight of a Fateh-110 missile but with 200 kilometers more range,” it adds.
The Fateh-110 is a ballistic ground-to-ground missile first unveiled in 2002. Its latest generation has a range of 300 kilometers (186 miles).
IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami unveils the missile and engines today alongside IRGC aerospace chief Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh.
“The complicated achievements on the bleeding edge of global technology that were unveiled today are our key to entering space,” Salami says.
Salami notes the movable nozzle on the new engine allowed “maneuverability beyond the atmosphere” and amounts to a “leap in modern missile technology.”
The new technologies that make the missiles “cheaper, lighter, faster and more precise” could be applied to all of Iran’s missile classes, he adds.
Netanyahu says he hopes maps for West Bank annexation will be completed soon
Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses his push to apply Israeli sovereignty over areas of the West Bank, indicating Israel has independently begun mapping territory while appearing to concede that annexation of these areas can’t move forward without US approval.
“In Washington, on my last visit, we made history. We brought an American plan according to which the US will recognize our sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, northern Dead Sea, all the settlements in Judea and Samaria without exception… and a large area enveloping it,” he says at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.
“This requires precise mapping of these areas, the entire territory,” Netanyahu continues. “The work has begun, the Israeli team has already started, the train set out and this work will be completed.”
Netanyahu insists the Trump administration will eventually back Israel annexation of these areas, but acknowledges it won’t happen until the mapping process is complete — despite his vow to bring the matter for government approval within days of the Trump plan’s unveiling.
“The US and we agreed that when this entire process is completed we’ll bring it to the government [for approval]. But the Americans are saying in the clearest manner: ‘We want to give you recognition and we’ll give you it when the entire process is complete,'” he says.
“Recognition is the main thing. We brought this, I brought this,” the premier adds. “We don’t want to endanger this. We are working responsibility and intelligently.”
Netanyahu also takes a shot at pro-settlement lawmakers he is allied with who are calling for Israel to annex these areas immediately.
“For all the tweeters outside and even inside the government — we did the work, we’ll complete the work and therefore the work has begun and it will be completed, I hope very soon,” he says.
Syrian government set to retake key highway — monitor
BEIRUT — Syrian regime forces are set to retake a key motorway connecting the capital Damascus to second city Aleppo following weeks of battles in the rebel-held Idlib region, a monitor says.
The M5 has been long in the sights of the Syrian government as it seeks to revive a moribund economy after nearly nine years of war.
It connects Aleppo, once Syria’s economic hub, to Damascus and continues south to the Jordanian border and recapturing it would allow traffic to resume between economically vital parts of war-torn Syria.
After weeks of steady regime advances in Syria’s northwest, only a two-kilometer section of the M5 remains outside government control, says the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.
Pro-government forces are closing in today on the last sliver in the southwest of the Aleppo province neighboring the Idlib region where they have been battling rebels and jihadists, the monitor says.
“Regime forces have gained new ground and now control several villages near the motorway,” Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman tells AFP.
Since December, Russian-backed government forces have pressed a blistering assault against Idlib, Syria’s last major opposition bastion, retaking town after town from their opponents in the region.
The violence has killed more than 300 civilians and sent some 586,000 fleeing towards relative safety nearer the Turkish border.
— AFP
Netanyahu warns Gaza terror groups of ‘crushing action’ if attacks continue
Amid escalating rocket and incendiary balloon attacks from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Gaza-based terror groups that Israel is prepared for “crushing action” if the attacks continue.
“I want to make this clear: we won’t accept any aggression from Gaza. Just a few weeks ago, we took out the top commander of Islamic Jihad in Gaza [Baha Abu al-Ata], and I suggest to Islamic Jihad and Hamas to refresh their memories,” Netanyahu says today at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem.
“I won’t lay out in detail all our actions and plans in the media, but we’re prepared for a crushing action against the terror groups in Gaza. Our actions are powerful, and they’re not finished yet, to put it mildly.”
