After reported Israeli strikes, Iraqi PM says will respond using ‘all means’

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi will respond using “all means” to any attacks in his country, following a series of airstrikes on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq blamed on Israel.

“Iraq will reply back any attacks by all means, whether it was an attack from inside or outside Iraq,” he is quoted saying by the Iraqi News Agency.

Abdul Mahdi makes the remark at a meeting of the Iraqi cabinet, which backs his stance on pursuing dialogue and ensuring Iraq does not became an arena for other’s battles.

The report says the cabinet also reaffirmed that Iraq has the right to use all legal and diplomatic means at its disposal to ensure its sovereignty and security.

Israel has not commented on the strikes attributed to it, which have reportedly targeted facilities storing weaponry and arms shipments by paramilitary groups linked to Iran.