AG indicates Gantz not suspected of wrongdoing during time at failed cyber firm

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has given the green light to the State Attorney’s Office to proceed as it sees fit in regard to Fifth Dimension, a cybersecurity firm that was headed by Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz before it went bankrupt.

A letter from an aide to Mandelblit said Dan Eldad, the acting state attorney, has looked into the files related to Fifth Dimension and heard the opinions of relevant officials in the State Attorney’s Office.

“The attorney general agreed with the acting state prosecutor that if any suspicions arise in the future different from those today which justify the involvement of the attorney general, they will be brought before him for his instruction and decision,” the letter states.

Hebrew media says that indicates Gantz is not considered a potential suspect, as Mandelblit would be involved in the case if he were.

The letter was in response to a call by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party for a probe to be opened immediately into Fifth Dimension, after Hebrew media reports said an investigation would begin after the March 2 elections.

Netanyahu, who will stand trial next month on graft charges, has accused law enforcement of going after him but not looking into the conduct of his political rivals.