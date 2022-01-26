Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Amid snowfall, police close off Route 1 from Jerusalem to Sha’ar HaGai Interchange

Today, 8:32 pm Edit

Police have closed off Route 1 (leading between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv) in both directions due to the snowfall, citing dangerous road conditions.

The highway has been shuttered between Jerusalem’s city entrance and the Sha’ar HaGai Interchange.

Police close off Route 1 from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv due to snowfall, January 26, 2022 (Israel Police)

