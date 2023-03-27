Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Anti-overhaul protesters block Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway

27 March 2023, 12:08 pm Edit
View of the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv after protests against the judicial overhaul, on March 27, 2023 (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
View of the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv after protests against the judicial overhaul, on March 27, 2023 (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The northbound Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv is blocked by protesters.

The thoroughfare was blocked for a number of hours overnight by demonstrators after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a day after the minister called on the government to stop its legislative efforts to upend the judiciary.

The spontaneous protests went on for hours overnight, from the time the announcement came through from the Prime Minister’s Office that Gallant was fired around 10 p.m. Sunday to almost 4 a.m. Monday morning.

