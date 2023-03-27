Anti-overhaul protesters block Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway

The northbound Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv is blocked by protesters.

The thoroughfare was blocked for a number of hours overnight by demonstrators after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a day after the minister called on the government to stop its legislative efforts to upend the judiciary.

The spontaneous protests went on for hours overnight, from the time the announcement came through from the Prime Minister’s Office that Gallant was fired around 10 p.m. Sunday to almost 4 a.m. Monday morning.