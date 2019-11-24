Arab Israeli cleric convicted of inciting terrorism

Salah was arrested and charged in 2017 for praising three Arab Israelis who shot dead two police officers in an attack at the Temple Mount compound. The attack, and Israel’s ensuing decision to beef up security at the holy site, significantly ramped up tensions between Israel and the Arab world.

The Haifa Magistrate’s Court also convicts Sheikh Raed Salah of supporting an outlawed organization. Salah was leader of the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, which Israel banned in 2015 for allegedly having links to terror groups and inciting deadly violence.

A prominent Arab Israeli Islamic cleric is convicted Sunday of incitement to terrorism over a speech he made praising a deadly attack at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City.

