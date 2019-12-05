Army girds for return of Gaza protests

The military is preparing for the resumption of protests along the Gaza border Friday.

According to Channel 13 news, the Israel Defense Forces has set up Iron Dome batteries in case the violence devolves into rocket fire.

“We are ready, since we know that Hamas is behind this,” an army spokesperson says, according to Ynet. “We will respond with restraint if they don’t come near the border. If there is violence we will use whatever force is necessary.”

The army also says that Hamas is responsible for any casualties.

Channel 13 reports that officials sent a message to Hamas via Egypt and the UN that it’s up to the terror group to ensure that protests do not get out of hand.