Ashkenazi speaks to Russian FM about regional ‘developments and opportunities’

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, ahead of Russia’s Victory Day tomorrow, his office says.

Ashkenazi thanked Lavrov for an invitation to the events marking the defeat of Nazi Germany, and expressed regret Israeli representatives could not attend due to the pandemic, the statement says.

“In addition, the two discussed developments and opportunities in the region,” the statement says, without elaborating.

This is the second phone conversation between the two since Ashkenazi entered office last month “and the two agreed to meet as soon as possible when the situation allows it,” the Foreign Ministry says.