Balloon-borne bomb explodes in Israel

For the first time in over a month, a balloon-borne explosive device launched from the Gaza Strip detonates over a community in southern Israel, causing neither injury nor damage.

“An explosive balloon detonated near a community in the Eshkol region. Residents reported a loud blast heard in the community,” an Eshkol spokesperson says.

This is the first such explosive attack from Gaza since Israel and terror groups in the coastal enclave reached an unofficial ceasefire agreement following two days of intense fighting in early May.

— Judah Ari Gross