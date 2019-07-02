Barak: Any government that we’re a partner to will pull Haredi draft law within 12 months

Former prime minister Ehud Barak vows that his new party will not sit in a government with Netanyahu “under any circumstances.”

He made a similar promise as Labor leader over a decade ago before leaving the center-left party, forming a faction of his own and serving as defense minister in Netanyahu’s government.

“Our goal is to bring Israel back on track and topple the Netanyahu regime.” he says at a press conference in Tel Aviv.

“We will not sit with [Netanyahu] in the same government under any circumstances or in any way. We will join hands to bring him down and after his departure we will sit with all those who agree with the principles of our outlook: a Jewish, Zionist and democratic state, in the spirit of the values ​​of the Declaration of Independence and the vision of the prophets.”