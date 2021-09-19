Bennett taps new public affairs chief at PM’s office, a post unfilled since 2015

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tapped a longtime news editor to serve as head of public affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office, a post that has been unfilled since 2015.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the nomination of Elad Teneh, who heads the Kan public broadcaster’s online division, will be brought for government approval at an upcoming cabinet meeting.

“In light of his long years of experience and deep experience with legacy and online media in Israel, the prime minister has decided to appoint him as the head of the Public Affairs Department,” a statement from the PMO says.