Bill to legalize cannabis use clears first hurdle

A bill to legalize cannabis use is approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, passing its first hurdle on the way to becoming law.

Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman of the ultra-Orthodox United Judaism Party and Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz of the national-religious Jewish Home both vote against the bill, according to Channel 12 news.

The bill, sponsored by Blue and White MK Ram Shefa and Likud MK Sharren Haskel, also includes proposed reforms for medical marijuana.

It is expected be voted on later this week by the Knesset in the first of three readings it must clear to become law.

“For the first in the State of Israel’s history, my legislative move is officially beginning to regulate the cannabis market in Israel,” Haskel writes in a Facebook past. “I’m proud to bring good news to over one million cannabis users and tens of thousands of sick people.”