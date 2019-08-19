Birthright halts activities in Gaza area following recent violence

Taglit-Birthright, which offers Diaspora Jews free trips to Israel, has halted activities in the Gaza area following recent violence in the Palestinian territory.

In an email to trip organizers published by Hebrew media, Birthright’s security director wrote the decision to stop bringing groups to the area came in light of a series of incidents over the weekend.

Daniel Greenberg said groups would not hold activities or stay in activities south of Route 35 and west of Route 40.

“Any site or guest house/hotel in this geographic range is off limits to activities and lodging,” he wrote in the email.

On Friday, terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket toward Israel that was intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system. A day later, three rockets were fired from the coastal enclave, two of which were intercepted.

Also Saturday, Israeli forces shot dead a number of armed Palestinians on the border in a suspected infiltration attempt.