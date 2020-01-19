Blue and White MKs welcome Edelstein announcement on immunity panel vote

Blue and White MK Meir Cohen praises Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein for announcing a plenum vote next week on the formation of the committee that will debate Prime Minister Netanyahu’s request for parliamentary immunity.

“I know what pressures Yuli faced from within his own camp. It was possible to do this early, but I praise Yuli for choosing the right path,” Cohen says in a statement.

“A majority is a majority and it must be respected,” he adds.

Cohen’s name has been floated as a potential Knesset speaker if Edelstein were replaced, which Blue and White has reportedly been threatening if he puts off the vote.

While welcoming Edelstein’s decision, Blue and White MK Moshe Ya’alon tells Channel 13 that “if we see him dragging his feet, we’ll need to replace him.”