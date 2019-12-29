Several people have been injured in a stabbing at a synagogue in the New York suburb of Monsey, according to multiple reports from the scene.
The Times of Israel is liveblogging the latest updates.
Blue and White’s Gantz laments ‘horrific’ Monsey attack
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz describes the Monsey attack as “horrific” and expresses confidence New York law enforcement will “do everything to stop this alarming trend.”
I have no doubt that the American authorities, who took the attacker into custody, will show zero tolerance and will do everything to stop this alarming trend.
— בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) December 29, 2019
Ramapo police confirm Monsey suspect in custody
The Ramapo Police Department, in a statement on Facebook, confirm a suspect in the Monsey stabbing has been apprehended.
“The suspect fled the scene, but he is in custody at this time. This investigation is still ongoing,” it says.
Foreign minister says deeply shocked by Monsey attack
Condemning the Monsey attack on a Hasidic community, Foreign Minister Israel Katz says Israelis must refrain from derogatory comments against the ultra-Orthodox in Israel.
“This hate crime requires us to learn to avoid, in the Israeli discourse, derogatory comments about the Haredi community in Israel,” the foreign minister tells Kan radio.
He expresses “heavy shock” over the attack.
Liberman: The solution to anti-Semitism is immigration to Israel
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman also sends well-wishes to the victims of the Monsey stabbing.
In a Hebrew-language tweet, he writes: “Again and again, we are witnesses to the dire consequences of anti-Semitism, this time in Monsey, New York. Alongside the deep sadness and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured, it’s important to know that the main solution to these trends is immigration to Israel.”
He is also joined by Blue and White’s Yair Lapid, who also sends wishes for a fast recovery to the New York stabbing victims.
“Anti-Semitism won’t defeat us, won’t destroy our spirit,” writes Lapid in Hebrew. “The community in Monsey today, too, will light the last candle of Hanukkah and pray for good news.”
President Rivlin ‘shocked and devastated’ by Monsey stabbing
President Reuven Rivlin condemns the Monsey stabbing, saying in a tweet he’s “shocked and devastated by the terrible terror attack in New York.”
“The resurgent anti-Semitism is not only a problem for the Jewish people, and certainly not for Israel alone. We must work together to confront this evil which is again and again raising its head and represents a real danger to the entire world,” he writes.
ADL: Jewish community needs greater protection
The Anti-Defamation League calls for greater security protection for American Jewish communities.
After the hateful assaults we saw this past week in Brooklyn and Manhattan, it is heart-wrenching to see the holiday of Hanukkah violated yet again. We are outraged because the answer is clear: the Jewish community NEEDS greater protection.
— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 29, 2019
NY governor condemns ‘despicable and cowardly’ Monsey attack
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s directed the police’s hate crimes division “to immediately investigate and to use every tool available to hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
He condemns the Monsey stabbing as a “despicable and cowardly act.”
I am horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight.
We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in NY and we will hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
NY stands with the Jewish community. pic.twitter.com/JILUoFXJc9
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 29, 2019
NYC mayor: We won’t let attacks on Jews become ‘the new normal’
New York City Mayor Bill De Balsio says he won’t let attacks on Jews become the “new normal.”
“We will NOT allow this to become the new normal. We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all. The NYPD has deployed a visible and growing presence around Jewish houses of worship on the streets in communities like Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Boro Park,” he tweets.
“I’ve spoken to longtime friends who, for the first time in their lives, are fearful to show outward signs of their Jewish faith,” he also writes.
Horrific.
So many Jewish families in our city have close ties to Monsey. We cannot overstate the fear people are feeling right now.
I’ve spoken to longtime friends who, for the first time in their lives, are fearful to show outward signs of their Jewish faith. https://t.co/KUUHlu6guY
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 29, 2019
We will NOT allow this to become the new normal. We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all. The NYPD has deployed a visible and growing presence around Jewish houses of worship on the streets in communities like Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Boro Park.
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 29, 2019
‘Possible suspect’ located in Monsey stabbing, officials say
A local law enforcement official says a “possible suspect” has been located who may be linked to the Monsey attack.
The vehicle used in the rampage has been found.
BREAKING: suspect wanted in connection with Monsey stabbing arrested by NYPD in 32 Precinct. @lohud pic.twitter.com/NgEZLUyQJc
— Chris Eberhart (@ChrisEberhart2) December 29, 2019
One of the stabbing victims said to be rabbi’s son
Yossi Gestetner, a co-founder of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) for the Hudson Valley region, tells the New York Times one of the Monsey stabbing victims is a son of the rabbi.
“The house had many dozens of people in there,” Gestetner says. “It was a Hanukkah celebration.”
Two people were reportedly in critical condition, OJPAC adds.
— AFP
New York officials condemn Monsey attack
New York officials are condemning the stabbing at a Monsey synagogue and call for additional efforts to combat rising anti-Semitism.
I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight.
There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation.
I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night.
— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 29, 2019
There have been NINE anti-Semitic attacks in NYC in the past week.
And now this horror tonight just outside the city, in Monsey.
This is a full blown crisis. None of what we are doing is good enough.https://t.co/VXFnUSW694
— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) December 29, 2019
Being Jewish should not mean living in fear. These reports are heartbreaking and horrifying.
I want to be very clear: we must redouble our efforts to keep our community safe in the face of rising anti-Semitism. https://t.co/E82Lp6p9GC
— Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) December 29, 2019
2 critical, one severe after Monsey stabbing
Authorities say two of the stabbing victims in the Monsey attack are in critical condition, with another victim’s injuries described as “severe.”
5 people said injured, to varying degrees, in Monsey stabbing
Five people have been injured in the stabbing attack outside of a synagogue in Monsey, according to latest reports from the scene.
They are said to range from critical condition to some already having been discharged from the hospital.
comments