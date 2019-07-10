Body of missing American scientist found on Greek island

Police have recovered a woman’s body on the Greek island of Crete they think belonged to an American scientist who was reported missing while attending a conference.

Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute in Germany, was last seen July 2. Colleagues at the conference said they believed Eaton had gone for a run near the port of Chania.

Police say the body found Monday was in a cave near the port. Homicide detectives from Athens were traveling to Crete to lead an investigation.

Eaton’s husband is an Israeli-born molecular biologist.

— AP with Times of Israel staff