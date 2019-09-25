British parliament resumes after Supreme Court ruling

Central Elections Committee chief Hanan Melcer condemns efforts to “delegitimize” the voting system with allegations of rampant fraud.

“They tried to delegitimize the results and the committee, and to amplify marginal incidents [of fraud] in the previous round [of elections in April],” says Melcer, according to the Walla news site.

He is referring to right-wing claims before the election of widespread fraud.

Melcer is heading to the President’s Residence to officially submit the final election results from last week’s vote.

Overnight, Likud received another seat, bringing it up to 32, at the expense of United Torah Judaism. That shift hinged on a mere 68 votes, the Ynet site says.