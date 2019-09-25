The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
British parliament resumes after Supreme Court ruling
Britain’s parliament resumes on Wednesday after the Supreme Court rules that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s order to suspend it was “unlawful, void and of no effect.”
Johnson, who has vowed to press ahead with his plans for Brexit on October 31, is due to address MPs later on Wednesday.
Central Elections Committee slams efforts to ‘delegitimize’ vote
Central Elections Committee chief Hanan Melcer condemns efforts to “delegitimize” the voting system with allegations of rampant fraud.
“They tried to delegitimize the results and the committee, and to amplify marginal incidents [of fraud] in the previous round [of elections in April],” says Melcer, according to the Walla news site.
He is referring to right-wing claims before the election of widespread fraud.
Melcer is heading to the President’s Residence to officially submit the final election results from last week’s vote.
Overnight, Likud received another seat, bringing it up to 32, at the expense of United Torah Judaism. That shift hinged on a mere 68 votes, the Ynet site says.
Rivlin could tap Netanyahu to form government amid deadlock
President Reuven Rivlin is expected to task Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with forming the next coalition unless there is progress in unity talks with Blue and White’s Benny Gantz, reports say.
The president could make a decision by tonight.
Rivlin, Netanyahu, and Gantz are scheduled to meet at the President’s Residence later this evening for a dinner.
The president has encouraged the leaders of the two largest parties to form a unity government, but an agreement over who would lead such a coalition remains elusive.
Netanyahu received 55 recommendations to be prime minister from right-wing and religious parties, while Gantz got 54. Yisrael Beytenu and the Balad faction of the Joint List didn’t recommend any candidate.
