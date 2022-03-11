Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022
Canada slaps new sanctions on Russian oligarchs including Abramovich
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that Canada is imposing new sanctions on Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich, in punishment for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking in Warsaw, Trudeau said the billionaire owner of Chelsea football club and four other individuals would “be prevented from dealings in Canada and their assets will be frozen.”
