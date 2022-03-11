Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

Canada slaps new sanctions on Russian oligarchs including Abramovich

By AFP 11 March 2022, 5:26 pm Edit
Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that Canada is imposing new sanctions on Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich, in punishment for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking in Warsaw, Trudeau said the billionaire owner of Chelsea football club and four other individuals would “be prevented from dealings in Canada and their assets will be frozen.”

