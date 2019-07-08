The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
China blames US ‘bullying’ for Iran nuclear crisis
BEIJING, China — China says “unilateral bullying” by the United States is the cause behind the escalating Iran nuclear crisis, after Tehran announces it is set to breach its uranium enrichment cap.
“The facts show that unilateral bullying has already become a worsening tumor,” says Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press briefing in Beijing.
“The maximum pressure exerted by the US on Iran is the root cause of the Iranian nuclear crisis,” he says.
Iran threatened on Sunday to abandon more commitments to an endangered 2015 nuclear deal unless a solution is found with the remaining parties after the US pulled out.
— AFP
Russia says concerned over Iran nuclear threat, will ‘continue dialogue’
MOSCOW — Russia is concerned over plans by Iran to breach the uranium enrichment cap set by the 2015 nuclear deal and will pursue diplomatic efforts to save the pact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says today.
“The situation is of course concerning,” Peskov tells journalists. “Russia aims to continue dialogue and efforts on the diplomatic front. We are still supporters of the JCPOA (the nuclear deal).”
He says the announcement by Iran is one of the “consequences” of the United States abandoning the deal.
“Russia and President (Vladimir) Putin warned of the consequences that would be imminent after one of the countries decided to end its obligations and exit the deal,” Peskov says.
Tehran said Sunday it would implement the breach of the uranium enrichment cap “in a few hours.” It first announced the intention to do this in May, a year after the US unilaterally abandoned the multilateral deal.
— AFP
