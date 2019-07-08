China blames US ‘bullying’ for Iran nuclear crisis

BEIJING, China — China says “unilateral bullying” by the United States is the cause behind the escalating Iran nuclear crisis, after Tehran announces it is set to breach its uranium enrichment cap.

“The facts show that unilateral bullying has already become a worsening tumor,” says Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press briefing in Beijing.

“The maximum pressure exerted by the US on Iran is the root cause of the Iranian nuclear crisis,” he says.

Iran threatened on Sunday to abandon more commitments to an endangered 2015 nuclear deal unless a solution is found with the remaining parties after the US pulled out.

— AFP